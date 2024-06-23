Chris Jordan takes England’s first men’s T20 hat-trick to limit USA to 115

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Jordan took England’s first ever men’s T20 hat-trick in front of his home crowd in Barbados to put his side on course for the semi-finals of the World Cup.

The Bajan seamer produced a brilliant 19th over with four wickets in the space of five deliveries at the Kensington Oval, including Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar in successive balls.

Jordan had missed the two previous games but returned on familiar stomping ground and brought a stunning conclusion to the USA innings as they were bowled out for just 115.

His was the third hat-trick of the tournament, with Australia’s Pat Cummins achieving the feat against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan but the first ever for the England men’s team.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Anya Shrubsole have both taken three in three for the women’s side.