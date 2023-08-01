Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It was almost with a touch of irony that in the era of attack and Bazball, the player of the series would be the ever-reliable Chris Woakes, who had so often been left out of the side because of the ever-present James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Woakes himself was left to admit that it is not often you get what you’re “destined for”, but it felt like it had to be that way. The reliable seam and swing bowling from a 34-year-old was exactly what England needed to fight back from 2-0 down to draw the series.

The player who turned down the opportunity to go after cricket’s riches in the lucrative Indian Premier League for a mere chance at playing Test cricket for England, saw it pay off. Woakes was the most dangerous bowler at the time England needed wickets the most, and it is very rare that someone who plays just three Tests takes the prize as the player of the series.

“You don’t always get what you want and what you’re kind of destined for. Not sure that’s the right word,” Woakes said.

“But I turned down the opportunity to go to the IPL for a number of reasons, one being the opportunity to potential be a part of this series. At no point did I think I’d be stood here.

“That’s not how far your mind works. You don’t think ‘I can’t wait to be player of the series in the Ashes’. You just want to be a part of it, contribute and hopefully win.

“So to think that I’m stood here now actually… I think I need to let it sink in.”

Woakes revealed he had a grade one tear in his quadricep on the eve of the game, but was able to play through the pain. While his style might not reflect Bazball, that attitude is one heralded in the England dressing room, with Ben Stokes carrying on through problematic left knee issues and Mark Wood constantly battling against injury to be fully fit.

Woakes has vowed he wants to play for England for as long as possible and he may find the opportunities more forthcoming after Broad’s retirement following the conclusion of the Ashes Test match at the Oval.

Chris Woakes was voted England’s player of the series (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

For so often since he made his debut 10 years ago, Woakes had found his opportunities limited due to the longevity and skill of Broad and Anderson but, as is typical of the person he is, he holds no resentment.

“I feel very lucky to have played with Stuart, and Jimmy’s the same,” he said.

“The stuff that I’ve learned from them has had a huge impact on how I’ve bowled about over the years. It’s extended my international career if anything.

“So, we obviously won’t know what would have been if they hadn’t been around but I can only have good things to say in terms of the knowledge that they’ve passed on and the games that I have been a part of with them. It’s been an honour really.”