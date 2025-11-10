Chris Woakes happy as Australia give up ‘Gabbatoir’ factor in Ashes opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Woakes believes Australia have gifted England a psychological boost by hosting this month’s Ashes opener in Perth rather than their traditional stronghold at the Gabba.

Brisbane’s cricketing cauldron has been home to the curtain-raiser between the two sides since 1986, with the hosts winning seven and drawing two of the 10 subsequent Tests in South Australia.

England have collected some traumatic memories at the venue, including heavy losses on their past three visits, but organisers have decided to shake up the order this time around.

That means the opener on November 21 will take place at Optus Stadium, a relative new build with no Ashes history, while the Gabba holds a day/night second Test.

And recently retired all-rounder Woakes, who was part of Brisbane defeats in 2017-18 and 2021-22, thinks that could play into English hands.

“Australia have a great Ashes record at the Gabba, if I was them I’d want to be playing there first up,” he told the PA news agency.

“Perth is quite extreme in terms of the bounce and pace you can get so it’s not an easy place to start but it’s certainly surprising that they’ve given up that ‘Gabbatoir’ factor. As an England player, knowing you won’t be going there first where there’s a bit of a baggage, is a definite bonus.

“You’re always looking for those small one per centers and let’s face it, this is just a one per center. The main thing is that you still have to go out and perform against a very good team in challenging conditions.

“It’s a small advantage but you take anything you can in an away Ashes where you’re up against it. It’s going to be a tough tour and you take every little advantage you can.”

Woakes won the Compton-Miller Medal for player of the series in the last clash between the two sides in 2023, but saw his hopes of one last battle for the urn ended by a dislocated shoulder in what turned out to be his final Test appearance against India.

The 36-year-old subsequently called time on his international career, following the exits of stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

England may lack the weight of experience the trio brought but Woakes is confident a pace attack which features speed merchants Mark Wood and Jofra Archer as well as Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts is up the task.

“They definitely have the tools to perform well in Australia, they’re well equipped for conditions,” he said.

“We’ve been building a batch to come here for a few years now and it’s coming to fruition. We can get a bit obsessed about who the leader of the attack is but it might be shared around this winter. We’ll need different guys to stand up at different times.”

England begin a three-day warm-up fixture against the second-string England Lions at Perth’s Lilac Hill ground on Thursday.