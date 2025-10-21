Chris Woakes sounds Ben Stokes warning over Ashes bowling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Woakes has issued a warning to England captain Ben Stokes about bowling too much during the Ashes in Australia this winter.

Stokes leads his England side to Australia for the start of the Ashes in November for a gruelling five test match series to see if they can win the urn down under for the first time since 2010/11.

Woakes had initially hoped to be selected for the tour but an injury to his shoulder during England’s final test of the summer against India - which they lost by just six runs - effectively ended his chances for a call up.

Since then the 36-year-old has announced his retirement from international cricket and has given his thoughts on the upcoming series.

“I was hopeful that I would get the nod to be picked for the tour, obviously the shoulder happens and then you realise that realistically it was never going to happen,” Woakes told The Overlap and Betfair’s Stick to Cricket show.

“Prior to that, I was hoping that I would make the squad and be a part of one more trip down under. I think the lads have got the best chance since 2010/11, so it would have been great to be a part of it.”

The Podcast is hosted by cricket legends David 'Bumble' Lloyd, Phil 'Tuffers' Tufnell and former England captains Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan.

Throughout the discussion over this year’s Ashes series Woakes revealed that he thinks England’s quicker bowlers will be the key to a successful tour provided Stokes does not bowl too many long spells.

open image in gallery Chris Woakes has warned England captain Ben Stokes not to bowl too much during to Ashes this winter ( Getty Images )

Woakes explained: “England have got to in some way, shape or form, keep everyone fit. It's not just fit and, on the park, it's being not tired, not fatigued - the thought of someone playing all five tests is going to be hard work.

“We saw last summer, Gus (Atkinson), by the back end of the summer, probably just dipped off a little bit. It was his first full test summer, so it's going to take a bit out of him.

“You want these guys fresh, so if they play three or four, if you win a game then you think we could win the series here. You go with your main guys and don't win the Test match - there's a lot of planning that goes into it.

“I think it's important to have Jof (Jofra Archer) or Woody (Mark Wood) playing a Test match at every point.”

On Stokes specifically, Woakes added: “As an England fan, I don't want Stokesy bowling the long, donkey overs. That's what you don't want - but you do need someone who can do that. Maybe it's Gus Atkinson who can bowl the longer spells.”

open image in gallery Woakes believes one of Jofra Archer or Mark Wood need to be in the England team for all five tests in Australia ( Action Images via Reuters )

Woakes also believes that England have developed ‘Bazball’ - the term used to encompass playing in a positive manner - to be more tactical.

“It feels like the team has been building in the right direction over the last few years. We haven't got over the line in the last few series, so I can see why people still have their doubts,” he said.

“We drew 2-2 with both Australia and India at home and you'd have liked to think we'd have got over the line in one of those series. It just feels like the team has evolved a little bit.

open image in gallery Woakes played his final England innings in a sling after an injury to his shoulder in the test series against India ( AP )

“It feels like the team has evolved to figure out the best way to play. It's still using the aggressive approach but being able to absorb pressure when we need to, whereas before it was like 'the only way is attack'.

“At the beginning, it was all about thinking 'how aggressive can we set our fields'. Now it's changed to how we can work the conditions, work to the situation, work to who's down the other end and figure it out.

“Ben (Stokes) is always going to be looking to be on the front foot, look to be aggressive as a captain and set those more aggressive fields. But I think there's more of a tactical side to how they go about it now, a bit more of a thought process.”

