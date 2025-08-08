Chris Woakes could reject surgery on shoulder in bid to be fit for Ashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England bowler Chris Woakes has not given up on his Ashes hopes this winter after he revealed rehabilitation rather than surgery on his dislocated shoulder is being considered.

Woakes produced an astonishing display of bravery in England’s six-run loss to India in the fifth Test of a thrilling series earlier this month when he decided to bat at number 11 with his arm in a sling after a dislocation of his left shoulder on day one of the match.

The 36-year-old has had a scan on his shoulder and while he is still waiting to receive the results, he is hopeful an eight-week period of rehabilitation could be enough to ensure he makes a miraculous recovery to feature in the Ashes, which gets under way on November 21.

“I’m waiting to see what the extent of the damage is but I think the options will be to have surgery or to go down a rehab route and try and get it as strong as possible,” Woakes told BBC Sport.

“I suppose naturally with that there will be a chance of a reoccurrence, but I suppose that could be a risk that you’re just willing to take sort of thing.

“What I’ve heard from physios and specialists is that the rehab of a surgery option would be closer to four months, or three to four months. That’s obviously touching on the Ashes and Australia so it makes it tricky.

“From a rehab point of view you can probably get it get it strong again within eight weeks. So that could be an option, but again obviously still waiting to get the full report on it.”

Woakes is the most experienced member of England’s bowling unit after the retirement of Stuart Broad two summers ago and the decision to move on from record-wicket taker James Anderson in 2024.