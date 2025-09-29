Chris Woakes announces retirement from international cricket

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 36-year-old played for England on 217 occasions after making his Test debut in 2013, winning the World Cup in 2019 and T20 World Cup three years later.

He had been in contention for inclusion in England’s squad for the Ashes until he dislocated his shoulder in the final Test this summer, leading to unforgettable scenes as he walked out to bat against India at the Oval with his arm in a sling.

The injury led England’s managing director Rob Key to say that Woakes was not “in our plans at the minute at all,” effectively bringing an end to his 14-year international career.

He shared the news on social media on Monday, writing: “The moment has come, and I’ve decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket.

“Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams.

“Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I’ll look back on with the greatest pride.

“Making my [ODI] debut in 2011 in Australia seems like yesterday, but tiime flies when you’re having fun. Lifting two World Cups and being part of some amazing Ashes series is something I never thought was possible, and those memories and celebrations with my teammates will stay with me forever.

“Pleasure has been all mine. No regrets,” he captioned the announcement.

open image in gallery Woakes’ dislocated shoulder in the summer put paid to his chances of selection for the Ashes squad ( Getty )

He added that he would continue to play county cricket - he is in negotiations over a new contract with Warwickshire - and looked forward to “exploring more franchise opportunities” in the rest of his career.

The seamer retires with 192 wickets from 62 Tests, 204 wickets from 155 white-ball caps, as well as a player of the series medal from the 2023 Ashes.

ECB Chair Richard Thompson, said: “The images of Chris walking out to bat with his arm in a sling to try and win a Test match this summer reflected how much he cared about playing for his country and being the best team-mate he could be.

“He has been a gentleman off the field, with the skills and fierce determination to win on it, regularly rising to the occasion on the biggest stage with bat as well as ball. There are so many special memories, from brilliance with the new ball in the 2019 World Cup and winning the T20 World Cup in 2022 to his series-changing impact in the 2023 Men’s Ashes which earned him the player of the series honour.

“We are indebted to have players like Chris represent England and I want to thank and congratulate him for everything he has done in an England shirt for the past 14 years.”