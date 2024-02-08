Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Colin Graves returns to Yorkshire board as non-executive director

The 76-year-old is set to be elected as chair at Friday’s board meeting.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 08 February 2024 18:08
Colin Graves is back on the Yorkshire board (Mike Egerton/PA)
Colin Graves is back on the Yorkshire board (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Yorkshire have confirmed the controversial return of Colin Graves to the board of the club.

The 76-year-old has been appointed as a non-executive director ahead of his election as chair at Friday’s board meeting.

Graves will succeed interim chair, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, who will remain on the board as a non-executive director, and the previous chair Harry Chathli.

Yorkshire’s members accepted a loan offer to the debt-ridden club from Graves, who previously served as chairman and helped to save them from financial ruin in 2002.

His comeback is hugely contentious, however, given the racism scandal which has engulfed the club since 2020 took place partially on his watch.

Graves, who has previously apologised for the mistakes of the past, vowed that “lessons have been learned”.

He said: “It is an honour and privilege to be appointed and be back at Yorkshire CCC.

Lessons have been learned and will continue to be acted on as we move forward

Colin Graves

“I will work tirelessly with the board to resolve the financial position in which the club currently finds itself, and to restore financial stability and sustainability to Yorkshire cricket for generations to come.

“Equally, it is my personal pledge to members and to the entire Yorkshire public that, regardless of background, community or ethnicity, all will be welcome in the fully inclusive culture and environment of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club. There will never be any exceptions.

“I have unreservedly apologised for any, and all mistakes either I or the club has made over the painful and difficult years of the recent past.

“Lessons have been learned and will continue to be acted on as we move forward and focus on the future of our great club. Yorkshire CCC will become a sporting institution of which everyone can be proud.”

The racism scandal began when bowler Azeem Rafiq spoke out about the discrimination he faced during his time as a player.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in