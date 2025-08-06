Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An un-named former county cricket coach has been suspended from the sport for nine months after admitting charges of sexual misconduct.

The independent Cricket Discipline Panel issued the sanctions on Wednesday but has declined to identify the individual due to "exceptional" health-related circumstances and "serious risk of harm" if his name was made public.

The man admitted five breaches of professional conduct regulations, specifically sending unsolicited sexual images to two junior female colleagues. One one occasion, he attempted to kiss one of the complainants in a club dressing room.

He was dismissed as a result of his behaviour, which came in the summers of 2023 and 2024, and has not been employed in cricket since. The ban comprises of six months back-dated to receipt of the charge letter and three months suspended and a mandatory education course must also be completed.

Chris Haward, managing director of the Cricket Regulator, said: "This kind of conduct is unacceptable. Where such instances are identified they will be investigated and those responsible will be held to account. Removing sexual misconduct from the game is a priority for the Cricket Regulator.

"We recognise that it takes a lot of courage for those impacted to come forward. We are committed to investigating thoroughly and expeditiously when allegations are raised with us, whether current or in the past."

