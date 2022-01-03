Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley latest to test positive for Covid

Hockley is said to have had “no direct contact” with either team.

Rory Dollard
Monday 03 January 2022 01:12
Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia, has joined the ranks of Covid-19 cases around the Ashes. (Rory Dollard/PA)
Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has joined the growing ranks of Covid-19 cases around the Ashes series.

Only one player, Australia batter Travis Head, has so far been affected but the spread continues to grow sharply both in the community and close to the cricket.

Australia’s Travis Head is the only positive case from either playing squad (Jason O’Brien/PA)
(PA Wire)

Four members of England’s backroom staff, including head coach Chris Silverwood five of their travelling family contingent, match referee David Boon, at least one local net bowler and guest of honour Glenn McGrath have all contracted the virus.

Hockley said: “After experiencing mild symptoms, I immediately got a PCR test which has since returned a positive result. I am isolating at home with my family, who have returned negative results.

“Over recent days, we have seen cases in relation to the Australian men’s Ashes team and some of the BBL teams. It is a reminder of the complexity Covid-19 presents for major sporting events and the importance of being vaccinated, getting a booster as soon as possible, and getting tested as soon as symptoms present themselves.’’

