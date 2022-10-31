Jump to content

Cricket Scotland to formally investigate 22 allegations of racism after review

Changing the Boundaries report was published in July

Rory Dollard
Monday 31 October 2022 14:41
Cricket Scotland has taken the next steps to investigate allegations of racism (John Walton/PA)
Cricket Scotland has taken the next steps to investigate allegations of racism (John Walton/PA)
Cricket Scotland will pursue formal investigations into 22 allegations of racist behaviour arising from a shocking independent review released earlier this year.

A report into racism in Scottish cricket called ‘Changing the Boundaries’ was published in July, having been instigated in part by the claims of former internationals Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh, leading to probes into 68 individual referrals.

Since its release that number has risen to 77 in total, with 43 of those found to be distinct race-related issues. Almost half of those have now been sent for investigation, with a further 17 requiring additional information and four more either close to being settled or paused due to legal proceedings.

Sports law firm Harper MacLeod LLP led the review process, with assistance from the charity Sporting Equals and campaigners Running Out Racism.

While there is no clear timescale for the investigations, a statement for Cricket Scotland said the body was “committed to ensuring that these are conducted thoroughly and sensitively and, where appropriate, as quickly as possible”. A new ‘conduct in sport’ panel is also being set up to deal with disciplinary matters.

Interim chief executive of Cricket Scotland, Gordon Arthur, who was installed after the previous board resigned en masse immediately prior to the publication of Changing the Boundaries, said: “The report was clear in its findings and we are moving forward in making the changes required to make Scottish cricket an exemplar going forward.

“However, we recognise that a more detailed investigation of a number of past issues is a critical part of the process in rebuilding trust, and redressing mistakes of the past. Only when referrals have been investigated fully, will we be able to decide what action might be taken in individual circumstances, to bring closure to those involved.

“It is important that this work is carried out sensitively and diligently and I want to express my sincere thanks to those who have raised complaints.”

