The 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup begins under a cloud of uncertainty with Bangladesh pulling out of the tournament and Pakistan refusing to fulfil a fixture against India.

Political tensions between the three countries have caused chaos in the weeks before the short-format tournament, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

20 teams in all will compete, including debutants Italy, split into four groups of five with two from each going through to the “Super 8” stage.

That remaining octet will then be split in half to form two groups, with the top two from each progressing to the semi-finals. India are the defending champions after pipping South Africa in the 2024 final.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the 2026 T20 World Cup?

The 2026 T20 World Cup is due to begin on Saturday 7 February, and will conclude with the final on Sunday 8 March.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch every game live on Sky Sports. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Which teams are competing and what are the groups?

Bangladesh have pulled out of the tournament after the ICC refused their request to play all of their games in Sri Lanka, rather than India. They have been replaced by Scotland, the next highest ranked non-qualifier, in the 20-team line-up. Pakistan are still scheduled to compete, although their government has said that the side will not play against India in a match that had been due to take place in Colombo on 15 February.

The groups are as follows:

Group A: India, Pakistan, United States, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Nepal, Italy, Scotland

Group D: New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

The top two from each group will progress to the Super 8 stage, where each qualifier will play the others in their group in a round-robin format. No points are carried over from the group stage.

Which venues are being used?

Eight venues are being used across two nations. Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host games in India. There are two Sri Lankan venues in Colombo (R Premadasa Stadium and Sinhalese Sports Club Ground), with the Pallekele Cricket Stadium near Kandy also utilised.

The final will be held in Ahmedabad, unless Pakistan qualify. In that case, the decider would be held in Colombo.

Fixtures

(all times GMT)

Saturday 7 February

Group A: Pakistan vs Netherlands, Colombo (5.30am)

Group C: West Indies vs Scotland, Kolkata (9.30am)

Group A: India vs USA, Mumbai (1.30pm)

Sunday 8 February

Group D: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Chennai (5.30am)

Group C: England vs Nepal, Mumbai (9.30am)

Group B: Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Colombo (1.30pm)

Monday 9 February

Group C: Scotland vs Italy, Kolkata (5.30am)

Group B: Zimbabwe vs Oman, Colombo (9.30am)

Group D: South Africa vs Canada, Ahmedabad (1.30pm)

Tuesday 10 February

Group A: Netherlands vs Namibia, Delhi (5.30am)

Group D: New Zealand vs UAE, Chennai (9.30am)

Group A: Pakistan vs USA, Colombo (1.30pm)

Wednesday 11 February

Group D: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Ahmedabad (5.30am)

Group B: Australia vs Ireland, Colombo (9.30am)

Group C: England vs West Indies, Mumbai (1.30pm)

Thursday 12 February

Group B: Sri Lanka vs Oman, Kandy (5.30am)

Group C: Nepal vs Italy, Mumbai (9.30am)

Group A: India vs Namibia, Delhi (1.30am)

Friday 13 February

Group B: Australia vs Zimbabwe, Colombo (5.30am)

Group D: Canada vs UAE, Delhi (9.30am)

Group A: USA vs Netherlands, Chennai (1.30am)

Saturday 14 February

Group B: Ireland vs Oman, Colombo (5.30am)

Group C: England vs Scotland, Kolkata (9.30am)

Group D: New Zealand vs South Africa, Ahmedabad (1.30pm)

Sunday 15 February

Group C: West Indies vs Nepal, Mumbai (5.30am)

Group A: USA vs Namibia, Chennai (9.30am)

Group A: India vs Pakistan, Colombo (1.30pm)

Monday 16 February

Group D: Afghanistan vs UAE, Delhi (5.30am)

Group C: England vs Italy, Kolkata (9.30am)

Group B: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Kandy (1.30pm)

Tuesday 17 February

Group D: New Zealand vs Canada, Chennai (5.30am)

Group B: Ireland vs Zimbabwe, Kandy (9.30am)

Group C: Scotland vs Nepal, Mumbai (1.30am)

Wednesday 18 February

Group D: South Africa vs UAE, Delhi (5.30am)

Group A: Pakistan vs Namibia, Colombo (9.30am)

Group A: India vs Netherlands, Ahmedabad (1.30pm)

Thursday 19 February

Group C: West Indies vs Italy, Kolkata (5.30am)

Group B: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Colombo (9.30am)

Group D: Afghanistan vs Canada, Chennai (1.30pm)

Friday 20 February

Group B: Australia vs Oman, Kandy (1.30pm)

SUPER 8

Saturday 21 February

TBC vs TBC, Colombo (1.30pm)

Sunday 22 February

TBC vs TBC, Kandy (9.30am)

TBC vs TBC, Ahmedabad (1.30pm)

Monday 23 February

TBC vs TBC, Mumbai (1.30pm)

Tuesday 24 February

TBC vs TBC, Kandy (1.30pm)

Wednesday 25 February

TBC vs TBC, Colombo (1.30pm)

Thursday 26 February

TBC vs TBC, Ahmedabad (9.30am)

TBC vs TBC, Chennai (1.30pm)

Friday 27 February

TBC vs TBC, Colombo (1.30pm)

Saturday 28 February

TBC vs TBC, Kandy (1.30pm)

Sunday 1 March

TBC vs TBC, Delhi (9.30am)

TBC vs TBC, Kolkata (1.30pm)

SEMI-FINALS

Wednesday 4 March

Semi-final 1, Kolkata/Colombo (1.30pm)

Thursday 5 March

Semi-final 2, Mumbai (1.30pm)

FINAL

Sunday 8 March, Ahmedabad/Colombo (1.30pm)