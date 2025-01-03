Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Daniel Sams was taken off the pitch on a stretcher on Friday, after a nasty collision with teammate Cameron Bancroft during a Big Bash League game.

The Sydney Thunder pair were in action against the Perth Scorchers when they chased the same ball, clashing heads as they did so.

The incident left Bancroft, 32, with a bloodied nose but able to stand and leave the field of his own volition, while Sams was in a worse condition. Sams, also 32, required a stretcher and was taken off the pitch before play resumed.

The match, at Optus Stadium in Perth, had been paused for 12 minutes by the time it got back under way.

The Sydney Thunder wrote on social media: “Both players are conscious and talking, demonstrating symptoms of concussion, and have possible fractures. Both have been transported to hospital for assessment.”

The collision occurred during the first innings, as Sams and Bancroft pursued a shot played by Cooper Connolly.

“There’s been a horrendous collision,” said Fox Cricket commentator Mel Jones. “There’s concern here. Both players fully committed to the ball, eyes on it. Didn’t see each other coming.

“This is what you don’t want to see, medical staff out there immediately. The major concern is around Daniel Sams.

“Good signs there as it’s Cam Bancroft on his feet, actually walking off the ground. Looks like some damage done to his nose. Such courage. It was all eyes on the ball for both of them.”

Perth finished their innings with a score of 177-4, with Connolly on 43 not out. Ollie Davies and Hugh Weibgen replaced Bancroft and Sams in the Thunder’s batting order for their innings, coming in as concussion substitutes.