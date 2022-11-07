Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged with sexual assault in Sydney, Australia, it was reported.

Police said that he was arrested from the team hotel in Sydney — where the T20 World Cup is going on — in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Reports said that he was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

The 31-year-old Sri Lankan batsman was later denied bail at a Sydney court.

He allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old woman at a residence in Rose Bay in Sydney earlier in the week.

“The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it’s alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022,” a New South Wales police statement said.

"As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday. Following further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney, shortly before 1am today.”

Sri Lanka Cricket also issued a statement on Sunday morning and confirmed that Mr Gunathilaka has been arrested.

“Sri Lanka Cricket confirms that it was notified by the ICC that player Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested on the allegations of sexual assault of a woman in Sydney, and Mr Gunathilaka is due to appear in court tomorrow (7 November 2022).”

It added that “SLC will closely monitor the proceedings in court and, in consultation with the ICC, will expeditiously initiate a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against the player if found guilty”.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan team has left Australia after suffering defeat at the hands of England on Saturday. Press Trust of India quoted an unnamed source as saying that “Daushka Gunathilaka has been arrested for alleged rape. The Sri Lankan team has left Australia without him.”