James Foster becomes first English men’s coach in The Hundred with Superchargers
James Foster is the first English coach appointed in the men’s competition.
Former England wicket-keeper James Foster has been appointed head coach of the Northern Superchargers’ men’s team.
He replaces Darren Lehmann who resigned last month after only one season in charge of The Hundred franchise following a fifth-placed finish in 2021.
The hiring of Foster makes him the first English coach of any of the eight men’s teams involved in the competition with the seven other posts held by overseas coaches.
“I’m delighted to be joining the Northern Superchargers and working with the team this season,” he said.
“I loved watching The Hundred last year and seeing so many kids and families enjoying it, and I am really looking forward to meet up with the group and getting started.
“It’s a huge privilege and I’m thrilled to be working with an exciting group of players and hopefully we can excite the supporters with the style of cricket we play.”
Foster, 41, made 18 appearances for his country and spent close to two decades with Essex before he retired in 2018.
He has since transitioned into coaching and was part of England’s staff on their recent Ashes tour and is currently head coach of Pakistan Super League outfit Peshawar Zalmi.
Northern Superchargers general manager Andy Dawson is pleased to bring someone in who has worked all around the world with Foster having coaching stints in franchise leagues in Australia, India, Abu Dhabi and Bangladesh.
Dawson added: “James has a vast amount of experience working with high-profile coaches from around the world and we’re thrilled to appoint someone of his calibre.
“He embraces the culture and environment we want to create at Superchargers, and we’re sure he will help us create sustainable success on and off the field.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.