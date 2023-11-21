David Warner hints at extending Australia career after winning World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia World Cup-winner David Warner dismissed suggestions he has played his final one-day international after lifting the trophy in Ahmedabad.

Back before the start of the Ashes in June, Warner laid out his ideal plan for retirement in the red-ball game, with the opener wanting to bow out at the Sydney Test in January against Pakistan.

But many assumed that would also include a 50-over retirement after the World Cup, although he looked younger than his 37 years with his dynamism in the field during the win over India on Sunday.

Warner was expected to carry on in the T20 format until the World Cup in June 2024, but his latest comments suggest an alternative timeline could be on the cards.

His impressive ODI record of 1537 runs, an average of 56.55 and a strike rate of over 100 was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter by ESPN Cricinfo, but Warner replied saying: “Who said I’m finished??”

David Warner boasts an impressive record in ODI cricket (Getty Images)

Warner had already been withdrawn from the Twenty20 series against India, which followed the success of the World Cup.

The lefthander was Australia’s leading scorer with 535 runs at an average of 48.63 during their journey to a record sixth ODI World Cup trophy.

"Selectors decided Warner would return home on the back of a successful yet demanding World Cup campaign," Cricket Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.

Emerging Western Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie has replaced Warner in the squad after making his ODI and T20 International debuts during the recent tour of South Africa.

Warner has already put his hand up for more international white-ball cricket, with the T20 World Cup already on the horizon.

Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins and fellow fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are also heading home from India along with all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh.

Matthew Wade will captain the squad for the five-match series which starts on Thursday at Vishakhapatnam.

Fast bowler Kane Richardson has been called up as a replacement for the injured Spencer Johnson.

Just seven of Australia’s World Cup-winning squad will play the T20s, while head coach Andrew McDonald will also skip the series, handing the reins to stand-in Andre Borovec.

With reporting from Reuters.