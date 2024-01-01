David Warner announces ODI retirement on the back of Australia’s World Cup win

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

David Warner has announced he has already played his final one-day international for Australia as he prepares for his Test cricket swansong.

Warner, 37, will continue to be available for T20 cricket but has said Australia’s upset victory over India in the World Cup final in November was his last 50-over match on the international stage.

He is due to play in his final Test when Australia play Pakistan in Sydney, starting on Wednesday.

“I’m definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well,” Warner said at a press conference on Monday.

“That was something that I had said through the World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that’s a massive achievement.

“So I’ll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit.”

Warner ends his one-day career as a two-time world champion, having scored 6,932 ODI runs at an average of 45.30 with 22 centuries.

Warner now plans to focus on the T20 format, and will hope to play for Australia in the World Cup campaign in June.