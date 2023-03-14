Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

David Warner could return after injury for Australia at WTC

The batsman had previously flown home after injury

Shrivathsa Sridhar
Tuesday 14 March 2023 10:30
Comments
Moment: Australia win the Women's Cricket World Cup

David Warner is still in Australia’s plans for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in June after the batsman recovered from concussion and an elbow injury, coach Andrew McDonald said.

Warner flew back to Australia from India last month after suffering a fractured elbow and a head injury in the second test of the four-match series, which the hosts won 2-1.

Apart from a defiant 200 against South Africa in December, the 36-year-old has struggled in recent tests and there has been speculation in Australian media that he might retire after the WTC final, which starts on June 7 at The Oval. “I think you work through that conversation, and how each player finishes is always different,” McDonald said of Warner. “Some want to go out in a certain way, and others are OK with potentially being dropped out of sides.

“But at the moment Dave’s fully in our plans for the WTC final, he’s coming back for the one-day series (against India), he’s recovered from his injury, so we’ll see Dave back in Australian colours on March 17 and we’ll go from there.”

McDonald said team management were continually talking to senior players about their plans.

Recommended

“Juggling the schedule that’s in front of us, we’re staring down 274 days on the road; 144 for the red-ball team, 130 for the white-ball team,” McDonald said.

“There’s going to be some give and take within that. We have great depth, got coverage in all areas and we are always talking to our seniors players with where they’re at in regards to their careers.”

Steve Smith will captain Australia in the three-match ODI series against India beginning on Friday.

Smith stepped into the role during the test series after regular skipper Pat Cummins returned home to be with his ailing mother, who died last week.

Reuters

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in