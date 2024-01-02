Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australian batter David Warner revealed his “baggy green” cap had been stolen from his luggage, ahead of what is due to be his final farewell Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Warner announced in June he was planning to end his Test career against Pakistan in the New Year’s Test, but might have to do so without his prized “baggy green”.

In a heartfelt video on Instagram, Warner said: “Unfortunately someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls’ presents in there,” Warner said on Tuesday ahead of the third Test against Pakistan.

“Inside this backpack was my baggy greens. It’s sentimental to me, it’s something that I’d love to have back in my hands walking out there come this week.

“If it’s the backpack that you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won’t get into trouble.

“Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media. I’m happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens.

“Qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however they do have blind spots.

“If you are the person, who was either working for the company driving it to and from the airport or working for Qantas and have, by chance, just wanted the backpack, I have one for [you]. I would be grateful if [these] were returned ASAP.”

The Test match against Pakistan at the SCG is due to be Warner’s 112th and final Test match, and the 37-year-old has scored 8,695 runs in the format, with 26 centuries including 164 in the first match of the series at Perth.