Sam Curran steers Surrey to draw while Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire earn wins

Sam Curran’s second consecutive first-class fifty helped Surrey bat out a final-day draw at home to Essex in Division One of the Rothesay County Championship.

Champions Surrey started 386 runs short of an improbable victory target of 418 and when Simon Harmer accounted for openers Rory Burns (39) and Dom Sibley (40), Jamie Porter’s three wickets in quick succession – on his way to five for 88 – set up a tantalising evening session at Kia Oval.

Struggling on 167 for five, England outcast Curran backed up his first-innings 80 with another mature knock of 77 from 121 balls before his dismissal sparked brief hope for Essex.

Further light showers in a rain-affected day four halted the visitors momentum before Surrey’s fifth draw from seven fixtures was confirmed after they got to 289 for seven from 84 overs.

Leaders Nottinghamshire strengthened their grip at the top of the table, seeing off Yorkshire with five wickets on the final day at Headingley.

The Division One pace-setters racked up their fourth win of the campaign by 163 runs, with Dillon Pennington making the running.

Pennington, an unused member of the England Test squad last year, had two wickets overnight and finished with five for 106 as he prised out the defiant Matthew Revis, stand-in skipper Dom Bess and tailender Ben Coad.

Yorkshire batted for 120.3 overs to show some grit but were finally dismissed for 299 when Mohammad Abbas claimed the final wicket.

While Nottinghamshire ride high, question marks are piling up for the White Rose, who sit second-bottom of the standings with one win from seven, and have just lost captain Jonny Bairstow to the Indian Premier League.

Chris Woakes claimed three wickets for Warwickshire, but they were denied victory by rain at Worcestershire.

Worcestershire resumed on 57 for two and, while Woakes finished with three for 30, Matthew Waite hit 44 not out amid plenty of showers to help the hosts escape with a draw after they battled to 181 for eight.

In Division Two, Derbyshire ended a sequence of five successive draws at Kent’s expense, skittling the visitors before lunch to win by an innings and 14 runs.

Needing six more wickets overnight, they picked them up for the addition of just 90 runs as Kent subsided for 247 after following on.

The writing was on the wall when Zak Chappell had Tawanda Muyeye caught behind for 55 off the first ball of the day. A knock of 49 from tailender Grant Stewart was the only real resistance as a cheap double from all-rounder Luis Reece and Jake Ball’s injury absence helped Derbyshire to take the result.

Rain forced Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire to settle for a draw.

After Northamptonshire declared on 259 for six, it set the visitors 350 for victory and a thrilling finish was on the cards when Gloucestershire slipped to 214 for six before wet weather after tea ended the chances of a winner.