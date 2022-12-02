Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mickey Arthur extends stay as Derbyshire’s head of cricket

The South African has previously coached his homeland, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Rory Dollard
Friday 02 December 2022 09:55
Derbyshire’s head of cricket Mickey Arthur has signed a new deal (David Davies/PA)
Derbyshire’s head of cricket Mickey Arthur has signed a new deal (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)

Derbyshire’s head of cricket Mickey Arthur has penned a new three-year deal at the county.

The appointment of the vastly experienced South African, who has coached his country on the international stage as well as Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, was seen as a major coup and he has now committed himself for the long haul.

His first season saw a swift upturn in T20 cricket, with a club record nine wins in the Vitality Blast, while the signing of Shan Masood proved a masterstroke as he scored heavily across all formats.

The 53-year-old, who is currently working with Galle in the Lanka Premier League, said: “I’ve always said that Derbyshire is a county close to my heart since working with the likes of Eddie Barlow and Fred Swarbrook, and my first season with the club has only made that feeling grow.

Recommended

“Supporters have made me feel instantly welcome, we have a squad full of potential and I’m looking forward to developing it and challenging for silverware at the very top of county cricket.”

Club chair Ian Morgan added: “When we appointed Mickey as our head of cricket, we saw it as a statement of our ambition, and the developments made in the last 12 months have highlighted our potential.

“We’re delighted to extend Mickey’s deal with Derbyshire, he’s started an exciting project and wants to bring success and silverware back to our county.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in