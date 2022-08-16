Jump to content
England seamer Matthew Potts extends Durham deal

Potts has made his international breakthrough in 2022

Rory Dollard
Tuesday 16 August 2022 11:13
Matthew Potts has agreed a new deal at Durham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Matthew Potts has agreed a new deal at Durham (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

England seamer Matthew Potts has signed a two-year contract extension with Durham.

Potts, 23, made his Test debut at the start of the summer and has enjoyed a superb start with 18 wickets in his first four games.

He also earned his first one-day international cap on home soil in Chester-le-Street but was only able to manage four overs as he struggled to cope with sweltering 38 degree heat.

Potts, who joined the Durham set-up at just nine years old, signed a new deal which lasts until the end of the 2024 season on the eve of the three-Test series against South Africa.

“I am delighted to sign an extension with Durham and commit a further two years to the club. I am looking forward to the future and what the club can achieve over this next period,” he said.

Director of cricket Marcus North added: “We are thrilled that Matthew has agreed to extend his contract with us at Durham. He has continued to progress and develop in recent years and that was evident with his England call up earlier this summer.”

