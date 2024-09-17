Victim fears justice system has ‘only scratched surface’ of coach’s offending

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A victim of former Durham junior coach Michael Strange fears the justice system has “only scratched the surface” of his sexual offending against young players.

Strange was handed a six-year prison sentence on Tuesday after pleading guilty in June to four counts of indecent assault on two boys while they were under his tuition in the north-east in the 1980s and 1990s.

It is the sixth time Strange has been sentenced for abusing his position of trust to take advantage of young cricketers.

Strange’s offending is the subject of an ongoing internally-led review by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) which began in the summer of 2023.

His two victims in this case, who cannot be named for legal reasons, provided personal statements about the impact of Strange’s offending on their lives.

One said he had been left feeling “powerless” and had walked away from the sport because of Strange’s offending. He came forward after reading media reports about Strange in August 2023.

“My aim was to expose Michael Strange for the individual he is. I believe there are many more who are yet to speak out,” he said in his statement, which was read by prosecutor Rachel Glover.

“I feel like the convictions (to date) have only scratched the surface of Michael Strange’s offending.”

Glover had earlier said the first victim had looked up to Strange as a “father figure”.

The second victim, who Strange had invited onto a coaching course after impressing for his club, said: “I went all out to impress Michael Strange but he took advantage of me for his own sexual gain.”

His Honour Judge Christopher Prince said the two men who had come forward had provided “profoundly moving” statements and noted they were the ninth and 10th known victims of Strange.

Judge Prince said he had received a letter of remorse from Strange but observed: “It has to be said, there is no real expression of remorse that I can see. I’m quite sure that you have regret for the ongoing sequence of complaints made against you.

“You have not got such remorse that it has taken you to a point in your life where, at any earlier stage, you have felt you would confess what you have done to persons of responsibility or to the police.”

Claire Wright, senior crown prosecutor with CPS North East’s Rape and Serious Sexual Assault Unit, said: “As with his previous offending, it is clear from the evidence in this case that Michael Strange abused the trust placed in him as a cricket coach to commit these acts against his young victims.

“Strange is a dangerous sexual predator who gave little thought for the hugely damaging impact of his actions during the ruthless pursuit for his own sexual gratification.

“We would like to acknowledge the bravery of both victims in this case, who came forward to report these offences to police, despite the significant trauma they must have endured at Strange’s hands.

“Working closely with Northumbria Police, the Crown Prosecution Service was able to build a robust case against Strange, securing his guilty pleas to these serious charges. We sincerely hope that the sentence passed upon him today provides a good measure of comfort to his victims.”

The officer in charge of the case, Detective Constable Lisa Herron of Northumbria Police, said: “Michael Strange is a predatory paedophile who preyed on young boys throughout his cricket career where he was widely praised and respected.

“He robbed multiple young boys of their innocence and childhoods – which is truly unforgiveable.

“It has never been easy for anyone involved in this complex case to speak out and to have to relive that childhood trauma.

“I want to reaffirm my thanks to the survivors of Strange’s crimes – your bravery is the reason he was put, and has remained, behind bars.”

Det Con Herron added: “I want to urge any victim of sexual abuse to please speak out regardless of when it happened or who the perpetrator was.

“We can offer support and guidance and put you in touch with specially-trained Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs) and introduce you to support networks who’ll be there for you at every step of the investigation.

“We’ll do everything we can to get you the justice you deserve, no matter how much time has passed.”

The opening of the ECB review in August 2023 came after another abuse survivor, interviewed by the PA news agency in 2022, urged the governing body to hold an inquiry into Strange’s offending.

Strange was a coach and scout affiliated to Durham who also coached at other local clubs in the north-east.

Police started investigating him in 2005, however the first victim was not able to proceed with the complaint and it was not until 2011 when police were able to gather sufficient evidence to submit a case to the Crown Prosecution Service and obtain charges that allowed for Strange to be convicted for the first time in 2012.

He has since been sentenced for historic child abuse offences linked to cricket in 2016, 2020, 2022 and 2023. The PA news agency has contacted the ECB for comment.