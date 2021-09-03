ECB security measures under question after latest ‘Jarvo’ pitch invasion

The England and Wales Cricket Board’s security arrangements are under question after pitch invader ‘Jarvo’ collided with Jonny Bairstow on day two of the fourth LV= Insurance Test against India

YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis has now breached the field of play in each of the last three Tests while wearing full whites.

Some Indian players were seen laughing when he joined them on the field at Lord’s but his subsequent appearances at Headingley and now the Kia Oval have raised questions about safety measures.

The pitch invader attempted to send down a delivery after running on to the field of play (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

He took his involvement a step further on Friday morning, running on with a ball and hurling it awkwardly down the pitch before bashing into the unsuspecting Bairstow at the non-striker’s end.

Bairstow was clearly surprised and the physical nature of the incident means questions will surely be asked about the suitability of current stewarding policies.

India captain Virat Kohli appeared agitated by the latest episode and was seen in conversation with umpires shortly afterwards.

Jarvis was last seen being escorted from the ground to a chorus of boos from the stands. The ECB has been contacted for comment.