Welsh Fire Women finally celebrate first win of this year’s Hundred

Gareth Breese’s side were able to indulge in some overdue celebrations as they easily defended a total of 150 for three.

Rory Dollard
Friday 22 August 2025 18:04 BST
Shabnim Ismail (left) celebrates a match-winning turn for Welsh Fire (Nick Potts/PA)
Shabnim Ismail (left) celebrates a match-winning turn for Welsh Fire (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Welsh Fire’s rock-bottom women’s side finally recorded their first win of this year’s Hundred, seeing off fellow strugglers Birmingham Phoenix by 36 runs at Edgbaston.

After five straight defeats, Gareth Breese’s side were able to indulge in some overdue celebrations as they easily defended a total of 150 for three.

England’s Sophia Dunkley paved the way, hitting 53 from 43 balls at the head of the innings, with back up from Hayley Matthews (34 not out) and Jess Jonassen (44).

South African quick Shabnim Ismail cut the chase down at source as she dismissed Emma Lamb and Marie Kelly for ducks with the new ball and she later returned to remove top-scorer Ellyse Perry for 55.

Her outstanding figures of three for 16 proved a winning head and there were also three-wicket hauls for Matthews and Jonassen as the Fire’s overseas contingent dominated proceedings.

The hosts finished nine down on 114 as they failed to mount a serious challenge.

