Em Arlott holds her nerve as Trent Rockets come up short in The Hundred
Birmingham Phoenix earned an 11-run win at Edgbaston
Em Arlott held her nerve at the death to earn Birmingham Phoenix an 11-run win at Edgbaston despite Nat Sciver-Brunt's 64 for Trent Rockets.
After Emma Lamb hit 55 to help Phoenix post 148 for five from their 100-ball allocation, England captain Sciver-Brunt attempted to hold together Rockets' chase.
The regular loss of wickets halted their momentum but with 20 runs required from the final set of five balls, Arlott had Sciver-Brunt caught by Millie Taylor and restricted the away side to 137 for six to earn Phoenix an opening victory in this year's Hundred.
Phoenix captain Ellyse Perry called correctly at the toss and put her team into bat, but the Australian superstar was out after a subdued 14 and England wicketkeeper Amy Jones also fell cheaply for a run-a-ball eight.
It was left to Lamb to help Phoenix up to a competitive total with nine fours in a sparkling 32-ball innings despite two for 30 by Alana King.
Set 149 to win, Bryony Smith got Rockets off to a strong start with a rapid 29 before she was one of two victims of Arlott, who kept her cool to outfox Sciver-Brunt after fine support by Hannah Baker, who claimed an impressive two for 18 off 15 balls to inspire Phoenix to success.
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments