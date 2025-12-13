Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
England face further scrutiny as Australian broadcaster claims cameraman ‘manhandled’ by security

Australian broadcaster Channel 7 said their employee was ‘manhandled’ in an altercation with a member of England’s security team

Rory Dollard
Saturday 13 December 2025 11:27 GMT
England are currently 2-0 in the series and need to win in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney in order to retain the Ashes
England are currently 2-0 in the series and need to win in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney in order to retain the Ashes (Getty Images)

England's embattled Ashes team has come under further fire from Australian media, with broadcaster Channel 7 claiming a cameraman was “manhandled” by team security.

A crew from the television company was on hand as the England side arrived at Brisbane airport on Saturday, preparing to fly to Adelaide for the third Test.

A member of England's security detail then became involved in a verbal dispute with a camera operator, repeatedly telling him to “get out of my face” as he filmed members of the touring squad from close proximity.

Cricket Australia's media advisories have explicitly stated that players from both sides will be unavailable for interview during travel days, after England captain Ben Stokes and batter Joe Root were questioned by reporters at Perth airport following the series opener.

CA request that any images are captured from “a respectful distance”.

There is no sign of any physical altercation in the available footage but a news report on the episode shown by Channel 7 described it as an “ugly incident” and said employee Nick Carrigan was “manhandled”. Carrigan said: “It was quite a shock."

A spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board declined to comment.

The Australian media has been a persistent thorn in England's side since they landed Down Under, with newspapers pumping out derogatory headlines and photographers following players away from the pitch on days off.

Some were followed by a drone while playing a round of golf earlier in the tour and shots of squad members riding e-scooters in Brisbane without safety helmets became front page news for the Courier Mail, who despatched a political reporter to ask Stokes if he would apologise to the people of Queensland. Stokes declined.

PA

