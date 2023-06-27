Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Moeen Ali was not included in the England squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia, with Josh Tongue called up to the XI.

The off spinner suffered a blistered finger during the opening match of the series, which Australia clinched by two wickets in a thrilling contest that went deep into the final day at Edgbaston.

Ali had to leave the field multiple times to receive treatment for his finger with the risk remaining that the injury could re-open as soon as he bowls again.

Ali had not played Test cricket for two years before being asked to return from red-ball retirement following a stress fracture to Jack Leach.

Tongue made his England debut against Ireland and it will be the first time England have elected to go with an all-seam attack under Ben Stokes’ captaincy.

It adds depth to the attack, with Joe Root able to bowl spin when called upon, but it could suggest that Stokes is not fully fit to bowl.

Rehan Ahmed was called up into the squad ahead of the second Test, after taking five wickets on debut in Pakistan, but the Ashes would be a different challenge for the teenage leg spinner.

England Team

1. Ben Duckett

2. Zak Crawley

3. Ollie Pope

4. Joe Root

5. Harry Brook

6. Ben Stokes *

7. Jonathan Bairstow +

8. Stuart Broad

9. Ollie Robinson

10. Josh Tongue

11. James Anderson