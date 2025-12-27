England emerge from the chaos to salvage some Ashes pride with wild two-day win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s long wait for an Ashes win in Australia is finally over as they came out on top after two days of mayhem in Melbourne.

Ben Stokes’ dreams of bringing the urn back home may already be over after three straight losses, but the grim prospect of a 5-0 whitewash is off the table after his side emerged from a batting graveyard at the MCG with a dramatic four-wicket win in the fourth Test.

England last won Down Under in January 2011, losing 16 times and drawing twice across four tours before finally ending the sequence here.

Chasing 175 may have felt like a lottery on a minefield of a pitch but for once England had the winning ticket as Jacob Bethell made a vital 40 on Ashes debut.

For the second time in the space of 24 hours England’s bowlers held up their part of the bargain, rolling over Australia for 132 in less than 35 overs, despite Gus Atkinson’s withdrawal with a hamstring injury.

In his stead Brydon Carse found some long-awaited rhythm as he claimed 4-34, with three scalps for Stokes and two for Josh Tongue.

open image in gallery Jacob Bethell made a crucial 40 to secure England’s victory ( Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire )

open image in gallery England fans celebrated a long overdue win Down Under ( AFP via Getty Images )

The target was a slender one compared to some of the huge numbers this side have hunted on their best days, but it was also the biggest score of a match that was hurtling towards an indecently fast finish.

The jeopardy brought England back in touch with the wilder side of ‘Bazball’, having previously allowed their ultra-aggressive instincts to be curbed.

Ben Duckett, out of form and in the headlines for the wrong reasons, set the tone with a chaotic 34 against the new ball, Carse leapt from number 10 to number three in a revival of the so-called ‘nighthawk’ role once embodied by Stuart Broad, while Bethell even attempted a scoop shot off the first ball of the decisive evening session.

It was a bold, bewildering and oddly bewitching inversion of the hard-bitten Test cricket that is typically needed in this part of the world. But most importantly for an embattled team who have been run off the rails over the past seven weeks, and most of the past 15 years, it was successful.

open image in gallery Ben Duckett made a chaotic, but useful, 34 at the top of the order

Having travelled at turbo speed towards its end game, the match looked every bit a 50:50 bet as a fragile England line-up began their chase on a seamer’s paradise.

Duckett came out fizzing with intent, mixing four boundaries and a jaw-droppingly ambitious ramp for six off Michael Neser with a handful of addled hacks. He lasted only seven overs before Mitchell Starc had the final word with a pacy yorker, but in that time he helped England chip off 51, Zak Crawley weighing in with an audacious straight six off Neser.

England used Duckett’s dismissal to pull a joker from the pack, confusing everyone, including the stadium announcer, who initially called out Harry Brook’s name.

Carse’s arrival was an unpredictable move but had a predictable result, Australia setting the field back and waiting for a wild miss-hit. The gambit lasted eight balls and brought six runs before Bethell belatedly joined the action.

He and Crawley put on a settling stand of 47 either side of tea, beginning the final session still needing 98.

open image in gallery Bethell’s Ashes debut ended in glory

Bethell’s misjudged scoop off the evening’s first delivery suggested an excess of adrenaline, but he calmed himself to score some tough runs.

Batting remained a hazardous existence, Scott Boland trapping Crawley lbw for 37 and tempting Bethell to pick out cover, while Joe Root and Stokes both fell before the job was done.

Brook was there at the end with an unbeaten 18 but missed the rare chance to hit the winning runs, settling instead for four leg-byes that will go down as some of the most celebrated extras in English history.

England’s bowlers had set things up with an outstanding show in helpful conditions. Atkinson removed nightwatcher Boland in his opening burst but was soon limping from the field after four overs.

His exit hastened Stokes’ introduction and the skipper made short work of Jake Weatherald, bowling him with no shot offered in his first over.

Marnus Labuschagne was subjected to a brief and bitter stay, rapped twice on the glove in a spiteful over from Stokes before nicking Tongue to first slip.

open image in gallery Brydon Carse impressed to take 4-34 with the ball for England ( AP )

The series’ leading scorer Travis Head quickly established himself as the primary threat, racking up 46 vital runs before Carse found a ball with his name on it. Fittingly, it was a beauty, jagging past the face of the bat before trimming the bails of the off stump.

Australia never quite recovered as they lost their last seven wickets in two swift clusters. Usman Khawaja was bounced out for a duck by Tongue and both Alex Carey and the timid Cameron Green poked softly to second slip.

Carse took out Neser and Starc with successive deliveries and Stokes wrapped the innings by ousting Jhye Richardson.

The door to victory was open and, for the time in a decade-and-a-half, England found their way through.