Ashes 2025-26 series schedule and dates revealed with new Perth venue confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Perth will host the opening Test match of an Ashes series for the first time next year, Cricket Australia has announced.

The 2025-26 series opener will be held at Optus Stadium from November 21.

The first Test will be followed by a day-night Brisbane Test from December 4 and the Christmas Test at Adelaide Oval from December 17, with Melbourne’s Boxing Day Test from December 26 and Sydney’s New Year’s Test from January 4 in their traditional timeslots.

It marks a significant shake-up in scheduling for Cricket Australia.

South Australia, which has long been home to the day-night Test, has been upgraded to a primetime holiday slot.

It also marks the first time in four decades that the opening Test will not be played in Brisbane.

Cricket Australia executive general manager Joel Morrison said there was already “enormous excitement” in the lead-up to the series.

“We are pleased to announce the dates for the five Men’s Tests to enable fans across the world to lock in their travel plans,” he said.

“The history and excitement of the Ashes make it one of the world’s most iconic sporting events and we are delighted this fierce and electrifying rivalry will extend over two summers in 2025 – commencing with CommBank Women’s Ashes this summer, which includes the historic MCG day-night Test and culminates in the Men’s Ashes next summer.”

Dates have been released earlier than usual to accommodate visitors from overseas or interstate.