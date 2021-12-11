In pictures – how England collapsed as Australia claimed Ashes lead

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 11 December 2021 07:13
Australia tore through England to win the first Ashes Test (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Australia tore through England to win the first Ashes Test (Jason O’Brien/PA)
England slumped to a nine-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test as another costly collapse opened the door for a comprehensive victory for Australia

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best images as it all went wrong on day four for the tourists.

England began the day with great optimism as Dawid Malan and Joe Root resumed on 80 and 86 respectively (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Members of the Barmy Army cheered the tourists on from a London pub (James Manning/PA)
But Nathan Lyon claimed his 400th Test wicket by removing Malan early on day four to set England’s collapse in motion (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Joe Root failed to seal his first century Down Under as Cameron Green had him caught behind (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Lyon was in the action again to get rid of Ollie Pope for four as England lost three wickets for 11 runs (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Australia fans loved what they were seeing (Jason O’Brien/PA)
There were no heroics from Ben Stokes as he went for 14 (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Josh Hazlewood was nursing an injury but still accounted for Jos Buttler to leave England 268 for seven (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Ollie Robinson could do nothing to halt the slide (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Mark Wood avoids a bouncer as Australia piled on the pressure (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Wood was bowled by Nathan Lyon and when Chris Woakes departed, England had lost eight wickets for 74 to leave Australia needing just 20 to win (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Marcus Harris sealed a resounding win (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Captain Joe Root led his troops off (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Root and coach Chris Silverwood were left to answer questions over their selection (Jason O’Brien/PA)
