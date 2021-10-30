England vs Australia LIVE: T20 World Cup cricket score and latest updates from fixture today
England are taking on Australia today in a Super 12s showdown at the top Group 2 of the T20 World Cup. Both teams carry perfect records into this fixture, with England having bulldozed the West Indies and make pretty short work of Bangladesh too, while Australia have edged South Africa and seen off Sri Lanka. The winner of this one will take a major step towards the semi-finals.
There is of course the looming prospect of the Ashes in the background, with England set to head to Australia for the series start December as major underdogs, albeit boosted by the return to the side of Ben Stokes. Asked whether this match would have any bearing on the psychological battle Down Under, England captain Eoin Morgan was clear. “None whatsoever,” said Morgan, adding: “I think white-ball cricket has moved so far away from red-ball cricket that there’s just day and night between a psychological blow in one format in comparison to the other.” Then again, Australia fast-bowler Pat Cummins admitted: “It will be great to get one on the board against them early.”
The big boost for Australia is having David Warner back in form after smashing 65 off 42 balls against Sri Lanka, making the most of an early reprieve when dropped on 18. England’s bowling has been ruthless to this point, however, and he will be made to work harder for his runs today in Dubai. Follow all the latest updates below.
Tactical preview - Could Australia tweak their order?
Australia have been put in, with Sky Sports’ Nasser Hussain suggesting there is a bit of a grass on the Dubai surface and perhaps a hint of swing in the air as England’s quicks warm-up. How will Aaron Finch’s side approach this? They’ve shown signs of being flexible in their batting order after the opening pair in this tournament, and you wonder if they lose an early wicket, particularly David Warner, if they might be tempted to push up Matthew Wade to maximise the powerplay and maintain a left/right-hand combination. The keeper-batter is very used to batting in the top order.
Equally intriguing will be if the openers get off to a good start again. The other night against Sri Lanka it was Glenn Maxwell in at first-drop to try and counter their spinners - a move that didn’t work but showed a degree of intelligence to Australia’s approach which maybe hasn’t always been there in this format. It is the first time they have batted first in this tournament, though.
Wood remains out
As a note on the England team, it sounds like Mark Wood remains unavailable with his niggly ankle issue.
Team News - England
ENGLAND WIN THE TOSS AND CHOOSE TO BOWL, and are unchanged.
Team News - Australia
Right - to Dubai, and the team news. Australia have twisted - out goes Mitchell Marsh and in, as teased, comes Ashton Agar for some left-arm darts. Marsh had come into this tournament in good form but always seemed the likeliest batter to drop out if Australia did tweak their team balance.
South Africa win!
It’s a nasty edged cut to a ball cramping him for room from Kagiso Rabada, but South Africa don’t care! Away it races for four, and that’s a crucial win for South Africa - two from three for Temba Bavuma’s side and another nail in West Indies’ self-carpentered coffin, who rather needed that to fall the other way, I think. Sri Lanka come close again.
Two monster maximums from Miller
In fact, with news slow to come from Dubai, we may tie up South Africa against Sri Lanka now - indeed, particularly given David Miller has just sent two length balls into orbit like a bored billionaire! Mahoosive sixes over cow corner from Miller, and South Africa need two from three...
A single. The scores are level.
Toss time
15 needed off the last for South Africa - Rabada on strike, with David Miller at the other end, with the whippy Lahiru Kumara a formidable final foe. We’ll tie that one up after the news from Dubai...
Toss and team news...soon
The early reports from the ground, by the way, are that England are likely to be unchanged. We should know for certain in five minutes or so, if events in Sharjah don’t distract us - South Africa need 16 off 8 after Kagiso Rabada has just produced a gorgeous off-drive that thumps into the signage on the second tier.
England are in the building
Meanwhile, England are out and about the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with their batters slamming balls into the pinned netting with the requisite strength to warm their burly shoulders, overseen by batting coach Marcus Trescothick, who has also been having a natter with the captain.
Hat-trick at Sharjah!
Off in cavorts charges Wanindu Hasaranga - the expressive wrist-spinner has just taken a hat-trick to swing the pendulum Sri Lanka’s way! After Aiden Markram had been cleaned up last over, Temba Bavuma’s carefully-paced innings of 46 was ended by a brilliant catch from a leaping Pathum Nissanka on the boundary with the first of his next. And then Dwaine Pretorious put one down long-on’s throat! South Africa 112-6 with 31 still needed and Sri Lanka back in the ascendancy...
