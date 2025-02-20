Travis Head says ‘I’m going to have my work cut out’ ahead of England clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia opener Travis Head accepts he will have his “work cut out” against England’s pacemen as the Ashes rivals lock horns in their Champions Trophy opener on Saturday.

Head collected the player of the one-day international series award when Australia edged England 3-2 last September, averaging nearly 83 at a strike-rate in excess of 120 with the bat and claiming a four-for in the decider with his under-rated off-spin.

But a buccaneering 154 not out in the first ODI was followed by a trio of cameos all under 35 and he perished to England quick Brydon Carse on each occasion in the powerplay.

While Carse, a hit-the-deck bowler who has troubled Head with shorter deliveries, is a slight doubt with a toe injury at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium this weekend, England have 90mph-plus options in Mark Wood and Jofra Archer and neither Saqib Mahmood nor Gus Atkinson are slouches on the speed gun.

Head, who inspired Australia to victory in the 2023 World Cup final with a stunning century, is therefore cautious about what he might come up against.

“I’m going to have my work cut out for me with some of that fast bowling England have got,” Australia’s vice-captain said.

“They’re high quality, highly skilled and high pace. I’ve got to make sure I start well, earn the right, and see where the game takes us.

“I’m just worried about making sure I start well for the team.

Australia are among the favourites to go all the way although they will be without captain Pat Cummins and fellow quicks Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, plus all-rounders Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

A lot of onus falls on experienced quartet Steve Smith, who is standing in as skipper for Cummins, plus Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell and Head as Australia take on South Africa and Afghanistan after England in their group.

With only two teams qualifying for the semi-finals, Head is aware Australia cannot afford to make a false start similar to the 2023 World Cup, when they lost their first two matches before winning the next nine to lift the trophy.

“You don’t have the luxury of a World Cup with a lot of games to work into a tournament and navigate through and pinpoint games that may be more important than others,” Head added.

“Here it’s pretty cut-throat, it’s pretty much a knockout and you’ve got to start well, so no doubt that all our attention is on England right now.”