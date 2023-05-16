On this day in 2010: Dominant England beat Australia to win World Twenty20 final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England stormed to a seven-wicket victory over Australia at the Kensington Oval to win the ICC World Twenty20 final on this day in 2010.

The victory in Barbados saw England break their 35-year trophy duck in International Cricket Council tournaments.

The ease of England’s success in the final made a mockery of previous failures as Craig Kieswetter and Kevin Pietersen’s second-wicket stand of 111 helped them cruise past Australia’s 147 for six with three full overs to spare.

Man of the match Kieswetter hit seven fours and a six in his 49-ball 63 and Pietersen (47 off 31) was almost as dominant in a run chase that became no contest long before captain Paul Collingwood clubbed the winning runs.

Australia, hitherto unbeaten in the tournament, stumbled disastrously to eight for three in the third over after being put in on a pacy pitch.

David Hussey (59) oversaw a well-crafted recovery. But England had taken a telling advantage, and were in no mood to let it slip this time against the old enemy.

Collingwood said: “This is a very special moment. The guys deserve everything they’ve got today.

“We’ve won a World Cup, and you can never take that away from us. We thoroughly deserve the victory, because of the way we’ve played throughout the tournament.

“We’ve had a lot of belief, and the guys have thought very well for themselves and made the right decisions. In the end, we’ve turned up on a big occasion like this and we’ve performed.”