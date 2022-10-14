Australia vs England: How to watch T20 World Cup warm-up on TV and online

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England and Australia continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup with the final encounter of their three-match series in Canberra.

Dawid Malan underlined his value with an innings of 82 off 49 balls to help England claim their second victory against Australia and the series too in the previous match.

Ahead of the final warm-up fixture, Moeen Ali backed Ben Stokes to find form after a couple of scratchy innings since returning to the T20 fold. Stokes is running out of time to find some rhythm at the crease before England begin their World Cup campaign a week on Saturday, but Moeen said:

“When the big games come, he’ll score runs and that’s what you want from your gun players. I don’t care if Ben doesn’t score any runs in the next couple of games because once the World Cup comes, I’m sure he’ll be fine. Even if he doesn’t score runs, he’s a great player to have in your team.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the third T20I.

When and where is it?

The third T20I between England and Australia is due to start at 9.10am BST on Friday 14 October at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 8.45am BST. Subscribers can stream the action live on the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Mark Wood could return for Friday’s final T20 against Australia as England look to complete a series clean sweep over the defending world champions, with the fast bowler rested on Wednesday.