England take on Australia in the early hours of Sunday morning as they look to defend the Women’s Cricket World Cup crown they won in the previous edition of the tournament in 2017.

After a slow start to the preliminary round, England stepped up the pace in the final few matches of the group stage to secure a place in the final four, where they secured a hard-fought victory over South Africa.

Now they face favourites Australia, who won the group stage fixture between the two by 12 runs and have taken victory in all eight matches they have played in New Zealand so far.

If Australia win it will be their seventh triumph at the Women’s Cricket World Cup since the tournament was first held in 1973, while England are looking for a fifth trophy.

Here is everything you need to know about the final:

When is the Women’s Cricket World Cup final?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup final will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, and will begin at 02:00 in the UK.

How can I watch the Women’s Cricket World Cup final

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins at 01:00 and is due to last until 06:00. Viewers can also stream the broadcast via the Sky Go app or with a NOW TV subscription.

Predicted line-ups

England: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Anya Shrubsole.

Australia: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

Odds

Australia — 2/7

England — 11/4

Prediction

England have the quality in their ranks to cause Australia problems, but ultimately the quality and relentlessness of the Australians should be enough to take the win.