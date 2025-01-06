Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge is expecting a ruthless Women’s Ashes battle with Australia.

The seven-match, multi-format series gets under way on 11 January in Sydney as England look to win the Ashes for the first time since 2014.

Despite England inflicting Australia’s first ODI series defeat in a decade in 2023, the Aussies retained the Ashes with an overall draw.

Wyatt-Hodge knows Australia will present another formidable challenge this winter, but the 33-year-old is confident England can take them on.

“They bat so deep the Aussies, anyone who comes in is capable of getting valuable runs and they are ruthless, they will fight until the end and they are a hard team to beat,” she said.

open image in gallery England face a tough challenge against a dominant Australia ( Getty Images )

“But as you can see from the Ashes, we’re able to compete and we’re excited to compete against them.

“A lot of us have played against them in the franchise teams and it will come down to who’s the calmest. We want to focus on ourselves and enjoy that challenge and enjoy being in Australia.”

Nat Sciver-Brunt shone in the last series as she helped England to a 69-run ODI win at Taunton.

And Heather Knight’s side are taking confidence from their previous outings against the Aussies, according to Wyatt-Hodge.

“We’re taking confidence from that Ashes but it’s a new Ashes in their conditions,” she added.

open image in gallery Danni Wyatt-Hodge is expecting another ruthless Ashes series with Australia ( PA Wire )

“We know how good the Aussies are. They’re a quality team with world-class players and we’re looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“We’ve played so much cricket over the last few months which has been exciting and we’re feeling relaxed, calm and confident ahead of a massive challenge out here.”

Among those England will need to be wary of is 21-year-old Georgia Voll, who has scored 173 runs across her first three ODI matches for Australia.

“Georgia Voll has had an outstanding start to her ODI career, anyone in their line-up can produce match winning performances,” Wyatt-Hodge said when asked about the young batter.

“In their conditions it adds to the challenge but a lot of us have played in the Big Bash so we’re used to the conditions.”

PA