Matt Mason lands fast bowling role with England Women

The 48-year-old Australian is a former player at Leicestershire and Worcestershire.

Rory Dollard
Monday 17 October 2022 11:36
Matt Mason, England Women’s new fast bowling coach (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)

Matt Mason has left Warwickshire to take over as England Women’s fast bowling coach.

The 48-year-old Australian spent the 2022 season at Edgbaston after previously working with Leicestershire and Worcestershire, having spent a prolific decade as a player with the Pears.

England are currently looking for a new head coach following the departure of Lisa Keightley, but are continuing to build their backroom team.

Jonathan Finch, director of women’s cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have secured someone of the calibre of Matt.

Jonathan Finch

Recommended

“He was a very strong candidate for the role and we’re looking forward to seeing what he brings to the England Women’s cricket team.

“It was important that we recruited someone with a track record of working with and improving a group of fast bowlers at elite level.

“Matt will play a central role in developing current and future England bowlers, and we are excited by the leadership he will bring to fast bowling across the women’s game.

