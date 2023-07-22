Jump to content

England’s chances of winning fourth Ashes Test set back by rain

Bad weather in Manchester is threatening to derail England’s Ashes bid.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 22 July 2023 11:19
(PA Wire)

England’s push for victory on the penultimate day of the fourth Ashes Test was delayed by the forecast rain at Emirates Old Trafford.

There are growing fears the inclement weather in the north-west this weekend may not relent to give England a window to claim the six wickets they need for a series-levelling victory.

England have seized total control of this Test, with Australia needing 162 just to make the hosts bat again, after closing on 113 for four thanks to Mark Wood’s three-wicket burst on Friday evening.

However, overnight rain continued into Saturday morning and shelving a scheduled 11am start time, with England tweeting: “We’re going to be heavily delayed.”

