England announce white-ball venture for Brendon McCullum and Bazball

Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the new permanent coach of England’s white-ball cricket team, in addition to leading the Test side.

England made the bold choice to appoint the former New Zealand international to lead the red-ball team in May 2022 and have reaped the rewards, transforming their fortunes and bringing through a new generation of players.

Playing a positive brand of cricket, labelled ‘Bazball’ McCullum and Ben Stokes led England to series victories against New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

McCullum has been appointed by the England and Wales Cricket Board in the new role in addition to his Test venture, and extended his contract until the end of 2027.

He will not take charge of both sides immediately but instead will do so from January 2025, for the tour of India and the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team, and I’m excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides. This new challenge is something I’m ready to embrace, and I’m eager to work closely with Jos (Buttler) and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place,” McCullum said.

“Rob Key’s vision for the future of English cricket is something that really resonated with me. The idea of a unified coaching structure, especially with the schedule easing next year, made perfect sense. I’m energised by the prospect of guiding both teams and am grateful for the support from the ECB and my family as I take on these added responsibilities.

“The talent within English cricket is immense, and I’m looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential. My goal is to create an environment where everyone can thrive and where we can continue to compete at the highest level across all formats.”

Until January, Marcus Trescothick will continue to work as the interim head coach for the home series against Australia and the tour of the West Indies in the autumn.

“I’m delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England. I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket,” said Rob Key, the managing director of England men’s cricket.

“Being able to align all teams now is particularly exciting and we look forward to taking on all challenges that come our way.