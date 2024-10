Ben Stokes hopes ‘good vibes’ can propel England to series-deciding win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Ben Stokes hopes a late injection of “good vibes” helps England throw off the shackles and wrap up their series-decider against Pakistan.

The teams arrived in Rawalpindi locked at 1-1 after trading wins in Multan and will go head to head over the next five days looking to score a knockout blow.

But there was no hint of growing pressure as the tourists kicked off their final practice session with a raucous six-hitting competition on the outfield.

With assistant coach Paul Collingwood providing the throwdowns, the players took it in turns trying to clear the ropes and were eliminated one by one until only two remained.

Rehan Ahmed edged Harry Brook in a best of three finale, celebrating his recall to the side after eight months with a sweet straight hit and the all-important bragging rights.

With Pakistan sharing the same training slot and watching on from the other end of the ground, there may also have been a sense of showmanship as the ball disappeared repeatedly into the stands, but Stokes insisted it was all about setting the mood.

“Rehan wasn’t the odds-on favourite but he was happy to walk away with the trophy,” said the captain.

“It was the last training session of a long tour, we just tried to change it up and get the good vibes going.

“It’s been Groundhog Day over and over again, cricket ground and hotel, cricket ground and hotel. we just tried to change it up.”

open image in gallery Ben Stokes bats during a relaxed six-hitting session (Anjum Naveed/AP) ( AP )

Stokes, meanwhile, came up short in a one-on-one contest with head coach Brendon McCullum, the man he replaced as Test cricket’s record six-hitter.

“I’m nought from two against Baz in the six-hitting competition but I’ll just keep getting my tally higher and higher and further away from him. I’m still 20-odd ahead, so it’s fine,” he said.

The bonhomie did not go unnoticed in the opposition camp, with Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie noting an unusually easy-going group of players.

Former Australia seamer Gillespie enjoyed many tussles with England over the years and watched the national side with close interest during stints in charge of Yorkshire and Sussex.

But while he is impressed by the attitude of the current group, he warned their stated ambition of reclaiming the Ashes next winter is still an outside bet.

I still think Australia, in Australia, is a pretty tough assignment. There's not many teams that go there and dominate, so I think it's a big mountain to climb. Jason Gillespie

“In my time in cricket, I’m not sure if I’ve seen a more relaxed, happy environment from an England squad,” he said.

“They look like they’re having a lot of fun, they look like they’re all aligned. I still think Australia, in Australia, is a pretty tough assignment. There’s not many teams that go there and dominate, so I think it’s a big mountain to climb.

“But I think we know how England are going to approach the Ashes. They’re not going to die wondering.

“England have got nothing to lose. Everyone will assume Australia will come out on top and that probably works in England’s favour because they can just go out there and play and be positive and try to ruffle a few feathers.”