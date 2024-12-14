England claim three wickets after frustrating opening session

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England rallied with three wickets in the afternoon session after a slow start with the ball on day one of the third Test against New Zealand.

Ben Stokes may have been second guessing his decision to send the hosts in after winning the toss in Hamilton, watching on as Tom Latham and Will Young built an opening stand of 105.

But Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse all made breakthroughs after lunch as the home side dipped to 172 for three.

Young was caught at slip for 42 on his overdue return for the Black Caps, Latham was unfortunate to be strangled down the leg-side for 63 and Rachin Ravindra gifted England a bonus just before tea when he slashed to gully.

Potts, back in the XI in place of the rested Chris Woakes, had come closest to striking as the tourists made tough going of the morning session, with a tough half-chance parried by Ben Duckett in the cordon.

England have already secured the series with heavy wins in Christchurch and Wellington, but are still aiming to become just the third team to whitewash the Black Caps in their own conditions.

Stokes was persuaded to insert the hosts by some early cloud cover at Seddon Park, but it soon became clear it was a placid batting deck.

Young, replacing Devon Conway at opener, offered new authority to New Zealand’s top order after four consecutive first-wicket failures. His innings contained 10 boundaries and gave the Kiwis their first solid foundation of the series.

Latham was steadier too, but could have been on his way for 12 had Duckett held on to a difficult low chance with one hand off the bowling of Potts.

After an hour the score had moved serenely to 46 without loss and Young brought up the half-century with a crisp extra cover drive off Carse, who entered the fray alongside Stokes but was unable to force a breakthrough.

Potts returned for a second spell and quickly caused trouble, hitting Young on the glove and almost having him play on from an attempted leave.

Latham edged just over gully as Potts continued to strive, but a wishful appeal to DRS off Stokes’ bowling suggested the wait was getting to England.

The lunch interval allowed them to think again and things improved as they collected three for 79 in the afternoon.

Atkinson got things moving with a searching spell at the City End, taking Young’s edge with an attacking delivery that seamed away and nestled in Harry Brook’s hands at third slip.

Latham passed 50 with a fine cover drive but was granted another life moments later, Atkinson again on point only for Duckett to parry another tricky low catch.

The skipper’s luck ran out eventually, brushing a drag down from Potts off his hip and into Ollie Pope’s gloves, much to England’s relief.

Stokes bowled 16 admirable overs for 36, confirming his return to full bowling fitness after 18 months of injury woe, but saw Carse pick up the rewards.

Ravindra looked perfectly secure at the crease for 18 when he offered a flighty swish at a back-of-length delivery, caressing it wastefully to Duckett at gully.