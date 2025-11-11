England given Ashes warm-up warning as they prepare for Andrew Flintoff’s Lions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh Hull is hoping to give England’s Ashes stars a thorough workout in this week’s warm-up match in Perth and insisted England Lions are not there to play the Test side into form.

Head coach Brendon McCullum has opted against any tour matches against local opposition ahead of the marquee series, taking preparations in-house with a three-day clash against Andrew Flintoff’s second string at Perth’s Lilac Hill.

The standard of domestic opponents has not always been reliable and England are banking on Thursday’s internal fixture being enough to sharpen their competitive edge ahead of the first match at Optus Stadium on November 21.

And Hull, a once-capped seamer who at the age of 21 remains firmly on the management radar, is hoping to do his bit by making life hard.

The 6ft 7in left-armer, who was handed a surprise international debut in 2024 after only a handful of first-class games, told the PA news agency: “For England you want the batters to be in good form and whacking it about but once you get into the battle, my job as bowler is trying to take wickets for the Lions.

“There’s obviously two sides to it but my main job is to get those guys out. You want them to have a good run out and feel good but we’ll play our part by being really competitive.

“We’ve got some big names to bowl at, be it (Joe) Root or (Harry) Brook or the two openers who can be really difficult to bowl at. It’s a great test for us and it’s really exciting.

“Hopefully I can get a bit more out of the pitches than I do at home, they’re a lot bouncier and that could be really helpful.”

Hull also has another role to play by steeling the England batters for the tall, left-arm delivery angle of Australia paceman Mitchell Starc.

It was Starc who clean bowled Rory Burns with the first ball of the 2021-22 series and, while Hull makes no pretence towards being in the league of an all-timer with 402 Test scalps to his name, he is in a small group who can replicate some of his key qualities.

“There haven’t been any specific conversations around that but in terms of being ‘like for like’ I’m most similar to Starc,” he said.

“He’s obviously a lot better than I am and he’s someone I’ve idolised massively. If I can do something similar to him that would be handy but we’ll see when we get out there.

1st Test, Perth - Nov 21-25

2nd Test, Brisbane - Dec 4-8

3rd Test, Adelaide - Dec 17-21

4th Test, Melbourne - Dec 26-30

5th Test, Sydney - Jan 4-8

“You look at other left-armers and think ‘what do I need to do to be the best?’. That’s why I look to Mitchell Starc. I’ve got similar attributes and if I can do anything close to what he does, it would be successful.”

England will dip into the Lions group should they require any reinforcements mid-tour but Hull is keeping thoughts of restarting his senior career on the back burner.

“My focus is on the Lions at the minute, bowling as well as I possibly can and seeing where I’m at,” he said.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself since I played my Test and there’s been some times where it’s really clicked. I’ve got a good idea of where my areas are to get people out and it’s about doing that more consistently.”