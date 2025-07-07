Let legends keep the records – Wiaan Mulder happy not to chase Brian Lara’s 400

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa captain Wiaan Mulder said declaring on 367, the fifth-highest score in Test history, instead of chasing Brian Lara’s record 400 not out was “exactly the way it should be”.

Mulder opted to bring an end to his innings 33 runs shy of Lara’s landmark as his side posted 626 for five against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

His surprising decision not to continue was immediately vindicated as Codi Yusuf had Takudzwanashe Kaitano caught behind off the first ball of the innings. Zimbabwe were all out for 170, with Mulder taking two for 20 in his six-over spell.

Mulder’s declaration left West Indies great Lara as the only quadruple centurion in a Test innings, against England in Antigua in 2004, but he insisted he had no regrets.

He said in his post-match interview: “First things first – we had enough to bowl (at).

“Brian Lara is a legend. He got 400 or 401 or something against England and for someone to keep that record, it is special.

“I spoke to Shuks (head coach Shukri Conrad) – and spoke about letting the legends keep (that record). Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be.”

He added: “To be honest, I have never even dreamt of getting a double hundred, let alone a triple hundred, (but) most importantly, it has put the team in a good position to win this Test.”

Lara also made 375 against England in Antigua a decade before his 2004 feat. That mark was beaten by Matthew Hayden’s 380 for Australia against Zimbabwe in 2003, only for Lara to reclaim top spot six months later.

Mahela Jayawardene made 374 for Sri Lanka against the Proteas in 2006, with Mulder passing Sir Garry Sobers’ 365 not out for the West Indies against Pakistan in 1958 for fifth place on the all-time list.

His innings was a South African record, comfortably surpassing Hashim Amla’s unbeaten 311 against England in 2012 which was their only previous triple century.

Conrad described his skipper’s knock as “nothing short of extraordinary”.

He said: “Being the captain, then batting at number three where had to absorb early pressure and face the new ball, which he did with immense composure and control – it was unbelievable.

“The way he constructed his innings, session by session, was a masterclass in temperament and shot selection.

“It’s the kind of performance that anchors a team and sets the tone for the entire match. We’re incredibly proud of what he’s achieved today.”

Cricket South Africa director of national teams and high performance Enoch Nkwe added: “It was a truly world-class performance that will be remembered for generations. Records like this are not just personal milestones – they inspire young cricketers and elevate the stature of our game.”