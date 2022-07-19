Jump to content
Cricket fans feel the heat as England stars struggle under the sun

Debutant Matthew Potts left the field after a four-over spell after feeling the effects of the oppressive conditions

Rory Dollard
Tuesday 19 July 2022 16:28
Comments
Fans queue for a water bottle filling station under the stands at Chester-le-Street (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Fans, players and staff were feeling the effects of sweltering 37-degree heat as safety concerns emerged during England’s first one-day international against South Africa at Chester-le-Street.

On a day of record-breaking temperatures, the soaring heat was taking its toll on the Royal London Series opener, with England ODI debutant Matthew Potts leaving the field after a four-over spell after feeling the effects of the oppressive conditions.

But while regular drinks breaks, complete with ice packs, wet towels and parasols, helped keep the show on the road in the middle, it was a different story around the ground.

While the game was a 16,000 sell-out there were hundreds of empty seats as the Proteas built their first innings score, with scores of fans leaving the venue early and others heading to shaded areas at the back of the stands in search of respite. Many were seen lying down in gaps between the stands and others against walls.

Host county Durham reacted by setting up additional ‘cool rooms’ indoors, though fans were required to queue for access. A number of supporters were also seen fainting, with medical services on site to assist.

England players shelter under umbrellas as they take a drinks break and use ice to cool down (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

With long lines also building around the designated water refill stations, numerous Durham staff were despatched around the ground with gallon containers of water to help. Workers were also being monitored to check that breaks were being scheduled and that those indoors had sufficient ventilation.

A spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said the governing body was assessing the safety situation of fans alongside Durham counterparts, with no suggestion so far that the game was in any doubt.

The International Cricket Council is responsible for player safety, starting with the on-field umpires and their ongoing conversations with the teams, and leading to the match referee.

