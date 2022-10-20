England face T20 World Cup clash with Chris Silverwood’s Sri Lanka
The Lions beat the Netherlands by 16 runs to qualify for the Super 12
England face a reunion with their former head coach Chris Silverwood after his Sri Lanka side qualified for the next round of the T20 World Cup as group winners.
Silverwood was sacked in the February aftermath of a dreadful Ashes series and a sequence of one win in 17 Test matches, with the ECB subsequently splitting his duties between Brendon McCullum and Matthew Mott.
He was soon back in international cricket with Sri Lanka, with whom he registered an elusive success over Australia in the summer and has now set up a meeting with his old team on November 5 in Sydney.
Sri Lanka finished top of Group A after defeating the Netherlands by 16 runs in Geelong on Thursday, guaranteeing their place in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage alongside England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and one further qualifier.
Kusal Mendis scored a crucial 79 from 44 balls and mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga collected three for 28, putting Sri Lanka’s next opponents on notice.
The Netherlands clung on to take second place and a spot in Group 2 via net run-rate, after Namibia fell agonisingly short of beating the United Arab Emirates.
David Wiese, the former South Africa all-rounder and a stalwart of the franchise circuit, hit 55 off 36 balls but was spectacularly caught on the boundary by Alishan Sharafu in a nerve-shredding final over as Namibia lost by seven runs.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.