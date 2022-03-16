England hand Yorkshire seamer Matthew Fisher surprise Test debut
Craig Overton was a late withdrawal for the second Test against West Indies due to illness.
Yorkshire’s Matthew Fisher was handed a surprise Test debut on the morning of the second Test against the West Indies, with Craig Overton a late withdrawal.
England named their XI on the eve of the match, with Saqib Mahmood included for the first time, but they were forced into a late change of plan when Overton began to feel unwell overnight.
That means two uncapped players in an attack led by Chris Woakes.
England had already opted not to risk Ollie Robinson, who has been recovering well from the back spasms which ruled him out of the drawn first Test in Antigua and stuck with that decision to give Fisher his chance.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.