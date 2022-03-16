England hand Yorkshire seamer Matthew Fisher surprise Test debut

Yorkshire’s Matthew Fisher was handed a surprise Test debut on the morning of the second Test against the West Indies, with Craig Overton a late withdrawal.

England named their XI on the eve of the match, with Saqib Mahmood included for the first time, but they were forced into a late change of plan when Overton began to feel unwell overnight.

That means two uncapped players in an attack led by Chris Woakes.

England had already opted not to risk Ollie Robinson, who has been recovering well from the back spasms which ruled him out of the drawn first Test in Antigua and stuck with that decision to give Fisher his chance.