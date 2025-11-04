Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England hand central contract to Jacob Bethell as Ben Stokes future confirmed ahead of Ashes

Bethell was previously on a development deal but earns an upgrade after a breakthrough year

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 04 November 2025 10:54 GMT
Comments
Jacob Bethell has been given a two-year deal
Jacob Bethell has been given a two-year deal (PA)

Jacob Bethell has been given a two-year central contract by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The 22-year-old, who was previously on a development deal, is among 30 players awarded central contracts after his impressive breakthrough at international level, including becoming England men’s youngest captain for the T20 series against Ireland in September.

Rob Key, the managing director of England men’s cricket, said: “This year’s central contract group reflects the depth and strength of talent we have across England men’s cricket.”

Bethell made his senior England debut in a T20 match against Australia in September 2024 and was subsequently named in the Test squad for the tour of New Zealand, where he made a quick-fire half-century.

Prior to captaining England to two wins over Ireland, the Warwickshire star scored his maiden professional century in a one-day international against South Africa.

Bethell is one of 14 men given two-year contracts, with Test captain Ben Stokes and 37-year-old Adil Rashid also committing to long-term deals.

Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley, who only play in Tests, are among those on one-year contracts, with Sonny Baker, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton and Luke Wood the newly-contracted players in this category.

Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Tom Lawes and Mitchell Stanley are the four players on development contracts.

Key added: “We have awarded two-year deals to our multi-format players so we can manage their workloads responsibly and give them the stability they need to perform across formats.

“We have also secured a number of white-ball players on longer agreements to help us plan effectively around the growing franchise calendar and ensure England remains their priority.

“This structure allows us to support our players properly while maintaining strong squads across all formats as much as possible.”

England Men Centrally Contracted Players 2025–26

England Two-Year Central Contracts (30 September 2027)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

England One-Year Central Contracts (30 September 2026)

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Sonny Baker (Hampshire)*

Shoaib Bashir (Somerset)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)*

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)*

Jamie Overton (Surrey)*

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Luke Wood (Lancashire)*

*Denotes newly centrally contracted player for 2025–26

England Development Contracts

Josh Hull (Leicestershire)

Eddie Jack (Hampshire)

Tom Lawes (Surrey)

Mitchell Stanley (Lancashire)

PA

