England hoping to hit the ground running ahead of big year
The World Cup in India later this year looms large over Eoin Morgan’s squad with competition for places at the showpiece tournament fierce
It's a big year for English cricket and their captain knows they must hit the ground running in their first limited-overs action of the summer this week.
The ODI World Cup winners return to action on Wednesday in the shortest form of the game with a three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka beginning in Cardiff.
The World Cup in India later this year looms large over Eoin Morgan's squad with competition for places at the showpiece tournament fierce.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies