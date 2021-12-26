England given all clear after ‘family group’ member tests positive for Covid before day two of third Ashes Test

Sports Staff
Sunday 26 December 2021 22:49
Comments
<p>England lost the first two Tests in Australia and started the third poorly </p>

(The Independent)

England are set to resume their third Ashes Test in Australia despite a “family group” member testing positive for Covid-19.

England players and coaching staff took their own tests as news emerged of the positive result, and they were soon give the “all clear” to travel to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ahead of day two of the series’ third Test.

“The England team and management are currently at the team hotel awaiting results of RFT COVID tests following a positive test in the team’s family group,” read an official statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday evening.

“We will provide more information in due course.”

A second statement soon followed, reading: “The England team have been given the all clear to travel to the MCG and we are about to set off from the team hotel.”

England lost the first two Tests and started the Boxing Day Test poorly.

More follows...

