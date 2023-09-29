England travel for over 30 hours to reach Cricket World Cup in India

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The England cricket team faced a lengthy multiple-leg journey to reach India ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

England will take on India in their first warm-up match ahead of the tournament at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati on 30 September.

For some of the 15-man squad, it was a lengthy journey of over 30 hours, involving multiple changes.

They finished the journey in economy, with opening batter Jonny Bairstow posting a photo on his Instagram showing Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler looking tired on their travel to Guwahati.

Bairstow claimed the journey was more than 38 hours, which would be far from ideal preparation ahead of a meeting with India.

India are the number one ranked ODI team in the world, and recently won two matches comfortably in home conditions against Australia in a pre-tournament series.

England have two warm up matches, against India and Bangladesh before the main tournament starts on 5 October.

In the flagship opener, England will play New Zealand in a repeat of the thrilling 2019 World Cup final, which saw then captain Eoin Morgan lift the trophy after a match that could only be decided on a super over.

Anticipation has been building ahead of the tournament, with the first warm up matches featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on 29 September.

The tournament itself will see 10 teams: England, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the Netherlands play each other in a round-robin format before the knockout stages.

The top four teams will qualify directly for the semi-finals, and then the final will be held on 19 November at the 134,000-seater stadium in Ahmedabad, the same venue as the first match.